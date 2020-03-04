Nila Frye for
village board
When we moved to Waunakee 37 years ago, the population was 1,800; today, almost 14,000 people occupy our village. Obviously, there has been change, but the “constant” over and during these almost four decades has been the involvement of Nila Frye.
As a small business owner, a member of village board committees, including her recent graduation from the Emergency Services Citizens Academy, her support of our EMS initiatives as well as her leadership on community projects, Nila has grown with the village and has a strong understanding of how a growing/progressive village should work.
Additionally, as someone who knows Nila, I can attest to the fact that she researches issues, asks questions that promote community engagement, and she does not relent when issues get complicated.
Because of her perseverance, knowledge, dedication to Waunakee and her leadership/business experience, I believe Nila Frye is extremely qualified to serve as a trustee on the Waunakee Village Board.
Vicky Daubert
Good neighbor, active in community
These are are some of Nila’s core values as she seeks election to the Village Board. Her active membership and volunteer work in community, school and village activities since she and her husband moved to Waunakee shortly after their marriage in 1977 have contributed to the sense of community that makes Waunakee such a great place to live.They moved to Waunakee because they found a small 7-year-old ranch house in a relatively new subdivision which they could afford. In that home they started their family which grew to four boys who received a good education in the school system, were able to participate in many extracurricular activities like wrestling and had access to recreational activities in village parks. It gave Nyla a chance to start her in home day care program, which is in it’s 40th year of business.
Since 1978 Nila has served on village committees under five Village Presidents; Ann Helt, Tom Marx, Maureen O’Malley, John Laubmeier and Chris Zellner. Committees were Sidewalks, Personnel, Parks and Buildings, Ripp Park Development, Public Works, Police, Board of Appeals, and Housing Task Force. Nila continues to attend many Village board meetings and listening sessions during which she asks many questions and makes good points.
School committees she has served on are: High School facility needs, school logos and mascots. She was a volunteer clerical aid for two years and a Wrestlebacker for 29 years.
Other activities include: 1991 Waunafest Publicity Committee, graduate of Citizens’s Academy (2019), leader of WE Care for Kids childcare providers network. She helped her husband,Vaughn, an EMS volunteer, lead installation of Waunakee EMS Volunteer monument. She also cooked dinners for EMS training sessions.
Nila says “I am so grateful that we were able to find our first, and hopefully “forever home” in Waunakee. It has allowed us to fulfill many of our dreams with the quality of life we have been able to live.” She hopes future families will continue to have that chance.
Her continuing active involvement in Village groups and committees for 42 years shows that her actions speak even louder than her words That perspective would make her a valuable village board member as population grows and good development plans are made which will encourage continuation of a healthy sense of community. She would like to see more transparency in how and why decisions are made about important issues in Waunakee. She wonders why there are so many closed sessions held during Village board meetings. A vote for Nila will help her be a good neighbor for all village residents.
Mary Ellen Kearney
Nila Frye: A history of community involvement
I am not a village resident or eligible to vote in village elections, but have some information that I thought might be interesting to village voters. I have known Nila and her family for over 50 years (including time before they moved to the village) and have always found the entire family of very high character.
I served the Town of Vienna, and was elected and re-elected, as Town Clerk and Administrator for over 30 years. For a good many of those years I knew Nila to be interested in local government needs and administration. She often asked me for resources or government departments that could help answer her questions. I was impressed on how dedicated she has been on seeking information and improvement on years and years of village issues.
If you are seeking a candidate that has long done detailed research on issues and is dedicated to making your village a better place for families to live, you might want to take a close look at Nila Frye’s history of village service.
Robert Pulvermacher
