Volunteers needed on Habitat Restore donations team
Many of us volunteer and donate because we are committed to the goals of Habitat for Humanity. We work, sweat, discuss, assist and perform a host of tasks with one goal – assisting families to gain affordable and decent housing in Dane County. We enjoy the satisfaction that volunteering brings.
One area where the Habitat Restore really needs additional help is working on the truck picking up many of the donations. We have very few volunteer drivers (three) and few driver assistants as well. The truck goes out Tuesday thru Saturday.
Drivers – drive the donation truck throughout the county and load the truck along with the driver’s assistant. They do not need a CDL or anything other than a regular driver’s license, a good driving record and of course the commitment to assist Habitat families.
Driver’s assistants help by using the GPS, loading the truck, and filling out receipts.
Do you need great strength? – No just the ability to do some moderate lifting. Training will be given to use the two-wheelers and four-wheelers and the lift on the truck.
Do you need commitment – Yes
I am writing this because we do need your help. I was a school teacher and technology director in my working days. I have volunteered with the Restore for eight years and have driven the truck for six years. Most of you are probably just as well qualified to be on the donation’s truck as I am.
If you are interested please consider volunteering by contacting Shanna Newell, Restore Volunteer Services Manager — (snewell@restoredane.org) or (608) 661-2813 ext. 203
Unsure? Simply volunteer to ride along in the truck and you can see the job first hand and decide if it is for you or not?
No truck driving experience? You will be trained and ride with an experienced driver to assist and answer questions until you are comfortable. The truck is actually quite easy to learn to drive.
Is this a man’s only job? No, we have had women work on the truck and they have done very well.
Why do it? First — we have fun. Second — we are doing something good. Third — you fill in your answer.
Give it a thought.
Mike Heger
Stoughton
