Support for Nila Frye
Nila Frye and her family have lived in Waunakee for over 40 years and she has been involved in the Waunakee community during all that time.
Nila is very experienced with the inner workings of the Village of Waunakee with the many committees she has been on over the years. Nila is not afraid to ask the tough and important questions of the people in charge to defend their positions.
Nila and I have not always agreed on issues, but Nila would always listen to my side. and I know she will do that with all residents. That is what a good board member should do before making any decision.
Nila is not going to go along, to get along, with her decisions on the Village Board.
She will have the best interest of Waunakee and its residents in her decisions.
Dennis Heimann
