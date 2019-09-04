Quick response saved a life
Life once again: Kathy and I at a Waunakee eatery, and she fainted, fell on the floor and with no pulse or breath. In five seconds, RN Ryan Klaustermeier did what was needed. He knew just what to do. The Waunakee Police were there very quickly with the units Ryan needed to get life to return. Also, Madison Fire Rescue got there. It was almost like the hospital emergency crew was there in a short time. All of them just knew what to do to bring her back to real life. Special thanks to Ryan for his quick medical skill to revive Kathy.
Sil Maly and Kathy Von Behren
Job well done
Kudos to Jim Madden and his Village team, and to the asphalt workers that resurfaced N. Cambridge Court and the Wexford Drive intersection and street. The repair was so needed, and now it is done and looks great too!
Thank you,
Heather Meyer
