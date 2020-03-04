The One Community One Goal Committee has announced a public fundraising campaign for the Warrior Soccer Stadium project that’s expected to take place this summer.
Members said the goal is to raise an additional $300,000.
The group has raised approximately $775,000 through the quiet phase of its campaign. However, further support is needed to accomplish its vision of a team center and synthetic turf, they said.
“It’s time for us to start moving into the public phase,” varsity soccer coach Dave Kettner said. “The campaign has been wildly successful to this point, and now we’re looking to close that gap. And that’s where the public phase really comes into play.”
Kettner said the team center would include locker rooms, an athletic-trainer room, storage space, changing facilities for referees, ADA-accessible restrooms and electrical housing for field lights.
And with an artificial-turf field, he said, the stadium would become a premier soccer destination.
“We think that this is going to have a very significant impact on the community as a whole, given the number of people that it will bring in,” Kettner said. “But it’ll also create a centerpiece within the community – having a true soccer stadium, with turf and locker rooms.”
Varsity girls soccer coach Ben Voss agreed, citing the number of youth that participate in soccer. He highlighted the fact that area soccer-club players would be able to use the facilities as well.
“It’s something that is benefiting the entire community,” Voss said. “I mean, we’ve got close to a thousand kids – both boys and girls – from the youth level up to the high-school level. So this is bigger than just a high school project.”
Voss said the committee envisions intergenerational programs taking place at the stadium.
“We have this vision of a turf facility where the youth programs are playing on the field Saturday mornings and the high-school kids are interacting with them as referees and coaches,” Voss said. “So you’re kind of building community, in that regard.”
The fundraising group said having synthetic turf installed on the field is its number-one priority, as doing so would provide greater accessibility for the soccer programs that utilize it.
“You double access to the field,” co-chair Bill Barmore said. “Right now, we’ve got a great asset that’s used maybe four or five months a year, four to five days a week. And all of sudden you’re going to have an asset that, eight to nine months out of the year, you can use seven days a week.”
Barmore added that synthetic turf would allow for more home games, bringing several benefits.
“Having (synthetic) turf increases the reliability of your schedule,” Barmore said. “Right now, that requires pulling kids out of school to travel. And it puts strain on the student athletes… This makes Waunakee a destination – for referees, for tournaments – because you have the consistency.”
Athletic Director Aaron May has discussed the possibility of hosting the WIAA state tournament at the stadium after renovations are complete.
The fundraising group said it hopes the first game at the facility will be an alumni game in August.
Those who wish to make a financial contribution to the soccer project should visit https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi
