Senior Lawson Ludwig and sophomore Ava Ludwig recently competed at Eastern HS Nationals in New Hampshire. The two qualified by earning All State recognition at the state competition in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, in February. The race was March 6-8 at Cannon Ski Resort and fifteen states were represented. Lawson Ludwig's top finish was a sixth in the Giant Slalom. The Wisconsin Men's team finished eighth overall. Ava Ludwig finished 21st in the Giant Slalom and the Wisconsin Women's team finished fourth overall.
Alpine skiers compete in nationals
Roberta Baumann
