Four local youths each took first place in their respective age and gender divisions at the Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge and Punt, Pass and Kick competitions in Eau Claire on Oct. 26.
Alyssa Statz is the 9-year-old girls Soccer Challenge State Champion, Allison Johnson is the 11-year-old girls Soccer Challenge State Champion, Kayla Johnson is the 11-year-old girls Punt, Pass and Kick State Champion, and Aiden Meinholz is the 12-year-old boys Punt, Pass and Kick State Champion.
The Waunakee youths initially competed in the Knights of Columbus Father Nellens’ Council 6371 competition and then advanced to the Madison Diocesan competition and then onto the State Championship.
