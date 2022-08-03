STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association salutes the 38 schools that fulfilled criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-22.
The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character. The recipients of the Award of Excellence, presented to high schools that have verified they have met each of the award’s criteria, are: Beaver Dam, Baraboo, Brookwood, Crivitz, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Franklin, Germantown, Hilbert, Hortonville, Janesville Craig, Johnson Creek, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kimberly, Lake Holcombe, Lake Mills, Little Chute, Luther, Madison Memorial, Manitowoc Lutheran, Marshfield, Mayville, Monona Grove, Necedah, New Lisbon, Northwestern, Oak Creek, Oregon, Port Washington, Sevastopol, Sheboygan Falls, The Prairie School, Watertown, Waukesha West, Waunakee, West Bend West, Winnebago Lutheran, Winter, Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin Lutheran.
One of the 38 schools, Baraboo, is receiving the honor for the sixth time in the six years since the award’s inception. Four of this year’s recipients are being presented with the award for the fifth time, including Brookwood, Kimberly, The Prairie School and Watertown. Six schools are receiving the recognition for the first time, including Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Little Chute, Monona Grove, New Lisbon, Port Washington and Sevastopol.
Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at their respective district’s Area Meeting in September and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the 2023 Annual Meeting.
The criteria applied toward the Award of Excellence in 2021-22 include:
Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA School Directory annually.
Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings)
Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc. – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.
There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings
There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April
Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.
Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism
Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course
Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course
Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level
Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level
Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)