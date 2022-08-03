STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association salutes the 38 schools that fulfilled criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-22.

The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character. The recipients of the Award of Excellence, presented to high schools that have verified they have met each of the award’s criteria, are: Beaver Dam, Baraboo, Brookwood, Crivitz, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Franklin, Germantown, Hilbert, Hortonville, Janesville Craig, Johnson Creek, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kimberly, Lake Holcombe, Lake Mills, Little Chute, Luther, Madison Memorial, Manitowoc Lutheran, Marshfield, Mayville, Monona Grove, Necedah, New Lisbon, Northwestern, Oak Creek, Oregon, Port Washington, Sevastopol, Sheboygan Falls, The Prairie School, Watertown, Waukesha West, Waunakee, West Bend West, Winnebago Lutheran, Winter, Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin Lutheran.