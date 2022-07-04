Entries for the Dairy Cattle Show at the 55th World Dairy Expo in Madison are now being accepted, exclusively online at worlddairyexpo.com.
The first entry deadline is Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. (CDT). Late entries can be submitted online through Sept. 15 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. (CDT) the day before the respective breed meeting for an additional charge.
The 2022 Dairy Cattle Show adds a Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Class to the International Brown Swiss Show and International Junior Brown Swiss Show, along with a Best Three Females Class to the International Ayrshire Show.
Following a recommendation from Expo’s finance committee and approval by the WDE Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Committee and Board of Directors, the entry fee for all animals until September 5 at 11:59 p.m. (CDT) is $55.
The Dairy Cattle Show will run Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 as part of World Dairy Expo’s new six-day event schedule. The order of breed shows and their start times have been modified this year, so it is encouraged to visit Expo’s website or download the mobile event app to learn more.
Entry information, the schedule of events, rules and other updates can be found in the premium book – available online at worlddairyexpo.com.
Exhibitors may request a mailed copy of the premium book by contacting Ann Marie Magnochi, WDE Dairy Cattle Show Manager, at amagnochi@wdexpo.com or Laurie Breuch, WDE Systems Coordinator, at lbreuch@wdexpo.com.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. The global dairy industry will return to Madison for the 55th event, Oct. 2 – 7, 2022, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.
Admission tickets to WDE can be purchased -- and more information about the event may be found -- at worlddairyexpo.com.