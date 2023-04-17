‘A Big Issue’: One quick fix could help nonprofits, volunteers serving seniors, veterans

The COVID-19 pandemic may have officially ended April 10 for the U.S. government after President Joe Biden signed a measure approved by Congress ending federal emergency orders.
But some of the challenges created and/or magnified during the pandemic remain — including transportation challenges for seniors and others with mobility hindrances.
That is a problem increasingly confronting rural communities and small towns across Wisconsin and the U.S.
Seniors — and others with limited mobility — are facing limited transportation and transit options that have been magnified in some communities since the coronavirus pandemic and its shutdowns bit into jobs, reduced volunteerism and sparked four-decade highs with inflation.
Nonprofits — in Wisconsin and nationally — have seen marked decreases in volunteers (including drivers). Those groups have also been challenged to find workers for entry level jobs with lower pay and limited benefits.
A number taxicab companies have gone out of business or scaled back operations since the rise of rides hare companies Uber and Lyft
So, what are some of the solutions to a problem affecting some of our most vulnerable residents?
Increased mileage reimbursement for volunteer drivers
Another round of higher fuel costs are confronting volunteer drivers, social service and transportation agencies. and the constituencies they serve.
Gas prices stood at $3.54 per gallon on Monday, April 17, statewide, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report. That is up 27 cents from a month ago.
Fuel prices are projected to increase more with summer price increases, cuts in oil production from OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), low U.S. inventories and continued impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Gas prices are north of $3.60 per gallon in the Milwaukee area and $3.64 per gallon near the Illinois border, according to AAA. Those same prices are at or above $5 per gallon in California and at or approaching $4.50 per gallon in parts of the Southwest and Pacific Northwest.
“I think people are juggling work and caregiving for their families. It’s having a huge impact on our services,” said Janet Zander, advocacy and public policy coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources Inc.
Zander said one area that could help is a long overdue increase in the federal mileage reimbursement rate for volunteer drivers and charitable trips.
That rate is 14 cents per mile and has not been increased since 1998. That compares to a 65.5 cents per mile rate the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. The charitable mileage rate has not increased in 25 years — across the Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.
“That’s a big issue,” Zander said.
The challenge is increasing the charitable mileage rate is under the purview of Congress and requires legislative action rather than annual increases for business mileage instituted by the IRS.
“It’s really crazy,” Zander said.
Nonprofits advocates — across the country and region — press the need for better mileage reimbursements for volunteers doing the work of Good Samaritans.
“The current unfair mileage rate restriction puts at risk many Americans, particularly those in rural areas who are served by volunteers,” said the National Council of Nonprofits in a statement on the issue. “Individuals who depend on getting Meals-on-Wheels dinners delivered, disabled veterans who depend on volunteers to drive them to doctors, and homebound seniors who depend on volunteers to deliver prescriptions are threatened because volunteers can no longer afford to help.”
Federal legislation introduced last year would have pegged the 14-cent charitable mileage reimbursement rate to the IRS rate for business travel.
U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota, and Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, introduced volunteer driver mileage measures last year with backing from nonprofit organizations and drivers groups.
Those measures did not pass but could return this year.
“Congressman Stauber is planning to reintroduce his bill providing for mileage reimbursement parity for volunteer drivers by matching their reimbursement to that allowed for business use,” said Sherry Munyon, who does government relations work for the Minnesota Public Transit Association — which is part of the Volunteer Driver Coalition group advocated for the federal change.
The reimbursement change might not solve driver shortages facing nonprofits depending on volunteers. But a higher reimbursement rate might provide one less discouragement to volunteers.
More money, Fewer silos
Social service agencies, transport groups and local governments who provide transportation services to seniors, residents with disabilities and others with mobility challenges cite the need for increased funding.
They are also looking to better coordinate their efforts to avoid funding and operational silos.
In December, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and the state transportation department announced $5.1 million in grants to 44 local agencies, nonprofits and governments to help with vehicles, drivers and operational expenses related to senior transportation this year.
The allocations included more than $512,000 to the Center for Independent Living — to help provide senior transport services in northwest and north central parts of the state — as well as direct grants to Catholic social service agency St. Coletta of Wisconsin ($171,4562) and the counties of Dodge ($54,197), Jefferson ($138,259) and Rock ($183,616), according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
But high inflation is a challenge on that front, eating away at conventional budget increases and grants for public transit and senior services, according to Gary Goyke, a former Democratic state lawmaker who now heads a lobbying firm in Madison representing a number of clients invested in the senior transportation issues.
“The increases are there, but inflation has eaten away at a lot of things,” Goyke said.
He said there is an additional package being worked on in Madison — with various stakeholders — to help address the funding and operational challenges faced statewide.
Goyke also said changes to Wisconsin’s shared revenue systems could help give local governments more money for areas of need — including increasing shared revenue allocations to cities, towns and counties.
Zander also wants to see creation of a statewide coordinating council to bring various stakeholders together — including veterans and transit advocates — to help spotlight and fund senior transportation services outside of bureaucratic, institutional and political silos.
“We feel like some of that siloed funding might better bridge the gaps if we had all those folks around the table at the same time,” Zander said.