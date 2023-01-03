Recently I crowed in this column about my tendency to procrastinate but still manage to avoid disaster—for the most part. As you might guess, I come with a bowed head and bent knee after a near miss.

Just before the recent cold snap, I checked the propane level in our fuel tank. It was at 40% a few weeks ago and had fallen quickly to 20%. In a 500-gallon tank that can be filled to 80% capacity, that’s about 100 gallons left.