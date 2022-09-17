The Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum are valued arts, cultural, and historical institutions and event spaces that are valued community assets in metro Milwaukee. But to recognize their potential with future generations of visitors, they should clearly articulate their purposes, re-examine their revenue streams, and fortify their governance structure.

The museums also need to resolve other fundamental questions, such as whether they should continue to share governance and what role Milwaukee County should play in providing continued ownership of the buildings and financial support.