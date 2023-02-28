When Roxanne Wildes of Rockdale discovered she had Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in summer 2002, she didn’t know how she was going to pay for her treatments.

But then the Cambridge and Deerfield communities mobilized. Family and strangers alike threw fundraising parties at Nora’s II and Rockdale Bar. Teachers organized class donation drives in the schools. Cambridge Community Hope, a nonprofit active at the time helping local families, collected donations.