Marshall area veteran John Annen places a flag at the gravesite of a veteran who has passed away. Annen, other area veterans and members of the Marshall American Legion Post 279 and Humphrey-Wilsey Auxiliary Unit 233 placed flags at Medina Cemetery gravesites last Saturday ahead of Memorial Day.
Holiday revelers flocked to the Fire Department on Monday night for an evening with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, presented by the Marshall Area Business Association and Fire Department. Families were treated to popcorn and hot cocoa, Christmas carols from the high school choir and plenty of photos with the big fella and his lovely wife. After the celebration, this year's MFD Love Lights Tree was lit.
Many of this year’s Waterloo High School graduates included designs on their caps, which included statements like “Byeee 2022” and some in Spanish, including messages of pride regarding achieving goals and never giving up.
Waterloo Elementary fourth-grader Luke Dowling, while showing his research project as a part of the school’s annual wax museum display, wore his dad’s Class A jacket when his dad, John Dowling, was in the military. John Dowling “thought it was the best way for him to be in costume.” For his project, Luke researched Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a Wisconsinite who played a significant role in World War II.
Snow sculpting is a popular attraction at the Marshall Lions Club Ice Fisheree Festival, an annual event at Firemen’s Park. This year’s event will have snow sculpting as well. Four years ago, Laura Rose created this hand at the festival.
Participants in the Marshall Community Library’s first Lego boat race in January 2020 compete with the boats in a tub of water. Library officials hope to have the 2022 boat race outdoors because of June’s warmer weather.
Madison Arts Guild President David Williams sets up a display of his artwork at The Solarium, the new arts facility in the former Waterloo Perry Judd building. There will be a grand opening displaying his work and other Madison Arts Guild artists at the facility this Sunday.
The Leistikow family enjoys the corn pool in the play area at the Marshall FFA Alumni and Supporters Pancake Breakfast.
Above is a collection of our favorite photos from 2022. Some of our top photos came from the school district musicals, holiday celebrations like Santa at the Fire Station and Easter egg hunts, ceremonies honoring veterans and more. For more photos, see page A3.