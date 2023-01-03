You can’t create an Icehenge, or an ice bar, without breaking the ice. A group of volunteers worked off the shore of Lake Mills Bartel’s Beach midday Saturday to cut out large blocks of ice that were used to build the ice bar for the upcoming Knickerbocker Ice Festival and the often photographed Icehenge.
Graham LeValley, left, looks through his bucket of Easter eggs with the assistance of his mother, Carol LeValley. Graham was one of many children who participated in the Saturday morning event held at Commons Park.
Joe Haas is covered with small pieces of ice from carving this frozen couple during Saturday’s Knickerbocker Ice Festival. The ice sculptures created downtown Lake Mills during the annual festival were just part of the fun. There were also family games, ice softball, ice golf, a fat tire bike ride, team trivia, the coronation of Knickerbocker royalty, an ice bar, and much more during Friday evening and all day Saturday. More pictures of the festival are on page A9.
Jack Sigmund, age 8 of Lake Mills gathered hail from the Monday, June 13 storm which caused a lot of storm damage in town. He was quite clever in what he decided to wear as you can see in his baseball hardhat, his flippers and rain coat to stay dry and protect from the hail.
While most people will never need to see the Lake Mills Fire Department personnel tend to an emergency, Katie Berglin has captured the firefighters’ training. The pictures not only serve as a way to recruit members, but also allows the community to see the grueling training exercises the firefighters undergo to prepare for emergencies. Pictured is an image of the department during a smoke training.
Kyle Ziebell of the Lake Mills city crew was busy early Monday evening hauling away tree debris near the intersection of Washington and Lake streets, a section of Lake Mills that was particularly hard hit by a storm late Monday afternoon. The storm brought high winds, rain, hail and lightning. The Lake Mills Police Department reported the storm caused power outtages; extensive damage to large, older trees and some minor property damage. No injuries were reported. MIDDLE LEFT: A burn mark on this tree along North Main Street in Lake Mills shows where lightning hit it. MIDDLE RIGHT: The Lake Mills city crew cleared storm debris in the Lake Street area. BOTTOM LEFT: This tree narrowly missed hitting a house at the corner of Scott and Washington streets.
Kyle Ziebell of the Lake Mills city crew was busy early Monday evening hauling away tree debris near the intersection of Washington and Lake streets, a section of Lake Mills that was particularly hard hit by a storm late Monday afternoon. The storm brought high winds, rain, hail and lightning. The Lake Mills Police Department reported the storm caused power outtages; extensive damage to large, older trees and some minor property damage. No injuries were reported. below: Tree limbs littered Reed Street in the early evening Monday.
Alexis Cone, left, and Destini Toth fill up cups with samples of cheese curds Sunday morning at the Lake Mills Market as part of June Dairy Month. In addition to the free curd samples, people could also pick up small cartons of milk at no charge. The USDA reports that Wisconsin produces 25.3% of the United States' cheese.
Outgoing Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes visited the Lake Mills Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, June 29 to visit with residents and hand out cheese sticks. Alice in Dairyland is a promotional role meant to encourage support for Wisconsin’s dairy industry. Lake Mills was nearly the last stop for Nunes as Alice, before retiring, after spending two years in the role. Above: Nunes poses with Tola Clark.
Students from the horticulture and landscaping class pose in front of the greenhouse with their poinsettias along with their teacher Luke Wiedenfeld. Pictured from left to right are Wiedenfeld, Rafael Chavez, Sydney Burling, Tera Walters, Daniela Giombetti, Caden Belling, and Brianna Tejeda.
Leann Schwandt Lehner, left, and Roger Packard lead the group of 12 people who were in Lake Mills’ Commons Park Friday afternoon as part of a peace vigil for Ukraine that was organized by Lehner. The event began with a welcome and moment of silence at 5:30 p.m. followed by the attendees walking east around the park. Despite the bitter cold, the majority of the group continued to walk around the park until 6 p.m. Lehner explained the significance of the time the vigil stopped was because that is the time when the local siren is sounded. She said in Ukraine, when people hear a siren, it is an alert to take cover.
Lake Mills crossing guard Mike Winter, left, is thanked for his work on ensuring children get to school safely by Lake Mills Police Department School Resource Officer Jessica Johnson. Other school crossing guards recognized last week included Barb Ruscovick, Kristen Disch, Kim Peterson and Karen Peters.
Amber Gerber
Future Storm Chaser
Lauren Henning
lhenning@hngnews.com
Above is a collection of our favorite photos from 2022. These are photos from a variety of Lake Mills events, from the Knickerbocker Festival, to Town and Country Days, to fire department training and more events. For more photos, see page A3.