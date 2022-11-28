At the Nov. 18 Columbia County Library System Board meeting there was a shared sigh of relief and congratulations among board members at the good work and good fortune of the preceding weeks, leading to a decision maintaining their financial status quo for one more year.
“We made it,” said Board Chair Linda Ross. “We’re back at last year’s funding. And it was very interesting being part of that and hearing all the reasons that libraries are so important to us.”
Many of the board members and local library directors were part of a push to convince the Columbia County Board of Supervisors to amend the 2023 budget, which would have otherwise included a cut in library support down to the bare state mandated minimum.
In the Nov. 8 County Board meeting, Supervisor Liz Miller, of Merrimac, moved to have the library support returned from the proposed figure of $727,010 to $751,870, the same as last year and the year before. The move followed a public commentary portion of the meeting in which at least eight members of the public spoke on behalf of restoring library funding, with one asking library supporters in the room to stand. What appeared to be roughly half the visitors in the packed room then got out of their seats.
Public support and public services
Not only was restoring funding to libraries important to residents, for a variety of reasons as described by the previous speakers, Miller explained, but cuts would further impact Columbia County organizations.
“[The libraries] collaborate with Portage Area Workforce and Service Connection, Booksmart Network to help people find jobs, Riverhaven to help people find shelter, HHS and ADRC to support families in crisis to find mental and physical healthcare, childcare, long-term support and food,” said Miller. “They have not received increases in three years and are only asking to maintain the same level of funding that occurred in 2022.”
The amendment restoring library funding was eventually passed by a vote of 17 to 10.
Preparation and politicking
In an interview after those meetings, Lodi Library Director Alex LeClair described that period of uncertainty as stressful for financial reasons, but also uncomfortable for those working with public libraries.
“It was stressful worrying about [the budget], but also the stress of entering the much more explicit political stage of things,” said LeClair. “It can feel uncomfortable, especially coming out of certain phases, like the pandemic, a lot of decisions had a political feel and it was nice to kind of get out of it, so to enter it again was a little odd.”
Prior to the unveiling of the county’s draft budget, LeClair was expecting an additional $1,000 from the city through property taxes, but was planning for a possible drop in county funding by 1%, then finding out that the proposed cuts were much more. Overall, it has been a long-term issue in budgeting, he said, knowing that county funding is always a significant variable.
“The city has limitations just because of the levy and there’s only so much they can do,” said LeClair, “but the county has this wide variance that they could reimburse us at 100% according to the state formula, or they could drop us down to 70%.”
That county funding is also tied to circulation, LeClair explained, but specifically for borrowers who do not have a “home library” that would benefit from that borrower’s property tax levy, meaning more books lent to visitors from the City of Lodi, or even Portage or Poynette, would not impact that number, but if the borrower comes from the Town of Lodi or Dekorra, it does.
“You can drive yourself a little crazy, because we’re not going to say to everyone who comes into the building, ‘Where are you from?” said LeClair. “That’s just not a great way to stress yourself out. The best thing is just to create the best library, offer the best services, best programs, best collection, and all that stuff, and then hope for the best after all that.”
At the Poynette Public Library, Director Jodi Bailey, who was unable to attend the meetings, was relieved and heartened to hear the results. At the same time, she needed to have her final budget proposal submitted to the Village of Poynette between the time that the draft county budget was published, and when it was amended and finalized.
“I feel very supported,” said Bailey. “I feel very thankful for the village, because when I went to them and said, ‘Hey, Columbia County’s going to be giving $2600 less than I was hoping’ –because we just asked for exactly what they gave us last year–the village of Poynette stepped up right away.”
Community outreach and education has been a priority for the Poynette Library, Bailey explained, which is one reason why they had a stand at the Poynette Farmer’s Market through the summer, just to talk to people outside the library building. As the county board’s budget meeting approached, Bailey collected postcards from from those that use the library to give to respective board representatives.
“It’s good for them to be reminded that this little library serves a lot of different people in a lot of different needs,” said Bailey. “It’s not just the kids coming in and checking our books–or adults–it’s the other things that people need: copies and faxes, ‘how do I apply for a job?’, and other stuff like that, it is super important that we’re here for everybody.”
Grants, gifts, and slim margins
One factor that helps keep costs down for the Poynette and Lodi libraries, is minimized expense for benefits. At the Poynette Library, according to Bailey, all of the other staff are part-time, meaning they do not draw any health insurance benefits. In Lodi, LeClair explained that because his family uses health insurance through his wife’s employment, he does not need that from the city, saving about $15,000 for the library. Though if there was a change in his family’s situation or Lodi had a new library director that needed the use that insurance, that budget would have to be reworked to accommodate that extra cost each year.
“When these [cuts] were coming I was saying that we’re getting to a point that I don’t know what else we’re going to cut,” said LeClair, “but what I have left is that we could dramatically cut what we’re going to order for materials, letting someone go, or cutting hours.”
At all costs, LeClair said that he was hoping to avoid a situation in which the library would have to do public fundraising in order to cover operating costs, a suggestion that was floated by one county supervisor during the budget meeting.
A challenge for many library directors, like Bailey, who is approaching her third year with the Poynette Library, is making the most of financial opportunities, many of which cannot be counted as reliable revenue for operating costs.
Last year the Poynette library received a $10,000 grant that it used to acquire “launchpads,” pre-loaded digital tablets frequently set up with educational applications and games. The library also received federal ARPA funding for development of a “story walk” in the park. And at the Dec. 3 holiday parade the library will be unveiling their new bookmobile, purchased with a $15,000 grant from Alliant Energy.
Grants, however, are often project-based and only apply to a relatively short window of time, or a single use. Similarly, the library receives support from donations, but those do not guarantee day-to-day funding. In one case, Bailey said, a patron passed away and their family has since contributed annually to the library, which they could choose to stop doing for any number of reasons.
Similarly, LeClair says that the best outreach for the Lodi Public Library is in their services, including their summer program, but also with visitors to the building, the website and announcing new grant awards.
“That’s the reality,” said LeClair, “that you have to be a better advocate not only to the supervisors, but also the people in your community so they understand what your needs are and how everything works.”
This story has been edited for print, a full version is available on our website.