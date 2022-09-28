Participants in a National POW MIA Remembrance Day ceremony co-hosted by the Poynette American Legion Post and the Portage VFW place service caps at the empty seats of a dinner table to remember those who did not return from service.
On a drizzly Saturday morning, local veterans and family members came together to remember the service members that have neither returned or been buried, those that remained in the shadow of the unknown.
The Poynette American Legion Post 271 came together with the Portage VFW Post 1707 to remember the service men and women who have been prisoners of war and declared missing in action.
Columbia County Veterans Service Officer and National Guard Air Support Squadron veteran Rebekka Cary spoke to the group at Veterans Memorial Park in Poynette on Sept. 24: “We honor our heroes who knew the hostility of war and the anguish of captivity. We pause and through the commemoration of POW MIA Day honor all of America’s patriots who sacrificed their freedom for the lives of their countrymen."
POW and MIA Recognition Day is officially marked as the third Friday in September. The first POW and MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter, which has been since been recognized by subsequent presidents.
"These are the cold hard facts: still today, more than 1,900 are still missing and unaccounted for from the conflict in Southeast Asia," said Cary. "After World War II, more than 75,000 were missing. After the Korean conflict, more than 8,100 are still missing. However I don’t want you to walk away today focusing on numbers. I would rather you remember these numbers are fathers, husbands, brothers, sons–their families remember them. We must remember too.”
The idea for the combined event first came up from former Portage VFW Commander Dave DuVall in August, then specified in their September meeting. The start of it, in part, dates back a number of years when the Poynette VFW post was folded into the Portage post due to diminishing membership.
"This is kind of a new thing" said Kenneth Thiele, post commander, who enlisted in the Army in 1998 and is due to retire at he end of the year. "They did a POW-MIA Day last year--they co-hosted it--and for our Memorial Day program the Portage American Legion and the Portage VFW, and the Portage Elks came together to put on a Memorial Day Commemoration."
There has been a longstanding rivalry, of sorts, between the American Legion and the VFW, according to Thiele, which has at times been an obstacle to nearby posts working together in events.
"The American Legion is open to any veteran service member and the VFW is only open to those that have served in a foreign war," said Thiele. "So the American Legion is much broader and much larger than what the VFW is, but the VFW does a lot for veterans and was involved in recent legislative approvals."
The POW-MIA Day event included a ceremony in which a small dinner table was set up in the background. Participants placed service caps from each of the branches at the table followed by a toast to those missing and held abroad.
"It's always one about remembrance and you don't want to bring an embarrassment on yourself or the post," said Thiele. "So you're trying to educate the public on what POW-MIA Day is and hold the reverence, which is why the Silent Toast."
Although it can seem as though everything that could have been known about America's past military experiences has been discovered and remarked in full, work to bring veterans home remains an ongoing effort even for long-past conflicts.
"Just recently they did bring a World War II veteran back to the state of Wisconsin," said Thiele. "They found him in Europe somewhere and they were able to bring him back."