Seven municipalities on Milwaukee County’s North Shore could realize savings and potentially improve the quality of law enforcement services by consolidating their police departments into a single one to serve the region.

But the amount saved from consolidation, as well as the extent of service improvements, may vary considerably, according to a recent Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis. Key factors include whether these communities would opt to maintain existing police patrol levels, or reallocate patrol capacity while using some share of the savings to fortify specialized areas of police operations.