On behalf of our family, we would like to send a collective thank you to the Stoughton/McFarland/Oregon Communities. On Wednesday, December 21st at approximately 5pm our beloved family dog, Zela, got spooked and ran away from our home in Stoughton. She was missing for nearly 72 hours in the freezing cold blizzard conditions. As you can imagine over those 72 hours, our family experienced some very difficult, sad and stressful moments. However, also during those 72 hours our family experienced an immense amount of care, encouragement, support, help and love from family, friends, neighbors, the community and complete strangers! Some people sent prayers, some were searching on foot in the minus-10 degree weather (wind chills to -30 degrees), some drove around for hours, some brought us meals, some brought us cookies, some shared our Facebook posts, some shared on other social media sites, some made phone calls and some sent text messages. It was a text message from a complete stranger on the morning of Saturday, December 24th that led us to move our search to McFarland. Later Saturday afternoon, it was a text message from a good friend, who had been regularly following the McFarland community Facebook page, who shared that someone saw a dog in the new construction zone in McFarland. It was that post on the McFarland Community FaceBook page that ultimately led to us finding Zela at about 3:15 on Saturday, December 24th. Whatever your role was, be it big or small, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts! It was absolutely heartwarming how the all the communities came together to help us. There are truly no words that are adequate enough to express our sincere thank you to all those who played a role in helping us bring our Zela home. Again, thank you all from the bottom of our hearts! We are incredibly grateful. It was a true Christmas miracle.
MCFARLAND
An open thank you to the community
Madeline Westberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Now
-
Primal Cue aims to land in Sun Prairie Ice Arena restaurant space
-
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
-
Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital
-
Sun Prairie man faces drug, weapons charges after Lodi crash
-
Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety