As Wisconsin continues its economic recovery from the pandemic, total employment in the state has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. This pace of recovery is encouraging but the way in which jobs have rebounded is deeply uneven – and in many industries, employers are struggling to find workers.

Total employment in Wisconsin was down by 69,428 jobs, or 2.4%, in December 2021 relative to December 2019. The pace of recovery is noteworthy considering that in April 2020, Wisconsin’s total employment fell to its lowest level (2.49 million jobs) in more than 20 years.