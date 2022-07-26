46th Assembly Forum at city hall

Democrats seeking the 46th Assembly District seat currently held by Rep. Gary Hebl squared off during a forum last Friday, July 22, in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. Candidates (from left) Syed Abbas, Melissa Ratcliff, Mike Jacobs, Analiese Eicher and Andrew Hysell answered a range of questions from qualifications for office to affordable housing.

 Mara Trusty/KSUN

Two 46th Assembly District candidates — Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew Hysell — defended themselves during a 46th Assembly Candidate Forum held Friday, July 22 from pointed questioning by fellow candidate and current Dane County District 3 Supervisor Analiese Eicher.

The forum held in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building featured all five District 46 Democratic Party candidates for the Assembly seat currently held by Rep. Gary Hebl. The forum was mostly cordial until the Candidate Interaction portion near the end of the forum.

