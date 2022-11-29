With a new parade route and Santa ready and waiting to meet with local children, the annual Christmas in the Grove festival approaches.
Christmas in the Grove festivities will run from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4 in the village.
Britt Leach, the executive director of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, has previously said the festival is about spreading “good old-fashioned holiday cheer.”
“It brings that nostalgic feel of a small town, and just to be able to be outside and come together as a community,” is significant, Leach said.
The festival began 22 years ago and “What started out as a small way for the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce to bring some holiday cheer to the community while showcasing their member businesses, has turned into a community-wide event
that everyone looks forward to,” Leach said in a statement.
Each year, the festival features a holiday parade of lights through downtown Cottage Grove, with local businesses and community groups participating. Groups decorate vehicles and floats with hundreds of Christmas lights, create elaborate winter scenes and hand out candy.
And every year, first responders with the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Deer-Grove EMS escort Santa through town on a firetruck.
“Our church has so much fun taking part in the Christmas in the Grove parade. I can’t
remember the last time we didn’t participate. It’s a great way for us to promote our Christmas Journey event and connect with the community. I also personally love seeing the creativity and positivity of all the other Chamber members involved,” said Pastor Nate Abrahamson from Abiding Shepherd Church, which has participated in event for many years.
The lighted parade will take a new route this year. In previous years, the parade has run down Cottage Grove Road, ending at the Marketplace shops.
This year, the parade will begin at Cottage Grove Elementary, at 470 N. Main Street, and run down Highway N. The parade will end at 1855 Saloon, 218 S. Main Street.
Christmas in the Grove will get into full swing on Friday, Dec. 4 with visits with Santa Claus at Monona Bank, 341 West Cottage Grove Road from 3:30-6 p.m. Families will have the chance to get their picture taken and visit with Santa before the parade.
The holiday festival this year will not include a chocolate walk or a tree lighting, like in 2021.
Other holiday-related events are happening the weekend of Dec. 2-4, in addition to the parade and Santa visits. There will be a Breakfast with Santa at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30-11 a.m. The event includes breakfast, photos with Santa and a holiday shopping area for kids.
Also on Saturday is the annual Christmas in the Grove Craft Fair at Glacial Drumlin School 801 Damascus Trail, on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The chamber is organizing a listing of area events happening during Christmas in the Grove on its website, and is collecting events from area groups.
“We encourage our members to hold special events or promotions during Christmas in the Grove weekend,” said Leach. “It’s a great way for the community to get to know our member businesses and shop local!”
All in all, Christmas in the Grove is a great opportunity to spread holiday spirit locally, build community locally and find some joy, Leach said.
“It’s a great community event. It’s a way for all of us to come together. It’s just a fun exciting thing for the kiddos” and adults, Leach said.