The McFarland Lions Club and the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club held a food drive on Saturday, April 23 as part of Community Service Day. Lions Club members collected food donations, and Lioness/Lions Club members helped clean and restock the McFarland Food Pantry.
The 14th-annual McFarland Community Service Day, a tradition in McFarland that pulls residents out into the community to support local projects, will return on Saturday, April 22.
The village is encouraging residents to volunteer and celebrate Earth Day by spending the morning cleaning up parks, public spaces, waterways and other areas.
The village is looking for volunteers to help do outdoor work at the American Legion Post 534, do maintenance at the McFarland cemetery, weed and pick up trash in the flower beds and outdoor spaces at the E.D. Locke Public Library, dust surfaces inside the library, assemble items for events hosted by the McFarland fire department, help clean and organize the McFarland Food Pantry, pick up trash outside the McFarland Municipal Center, volunteer inside some of the village’s conservancy spaces, paint over graffiti on nearby overpasses, help with maintaining village parks, help mulch and straw community garden beds, make cards for Meals on Wheels recipients, and clean blockages and trash from local waterways.
Volunteers can sign up to participate on the village’s website, and should meet on Community Service Day to check in at the Municpal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.