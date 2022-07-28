On Friday, August 5, as others may be wondering what they’re doing for the weekend, around 30 bicyclists plus support and gear personnel, many who are Veterans, will join the Southern Route in Cottage Grove, WI for the 38th Annual Heroes Ride. Their love of riding bicycles, support for our Veterans and love of The Highground are what motivates them to complete the three-day, 170 plus mile journey.

Everyone rides for a reason and riding has changed many lives. When asked why she rides in this annual event, Renee Bernard (Blister Pack/Southern Route member) shared her experience from her first year. Renee said it was a rough three-day ride and had asked herself often “why am I doing this.” Her reason came to her as she arrived at The Highground and rode past flag-lined roads with many guests clapping and welcoming them. It was then that Renee said she knew she would continue to participate as long as she was able.