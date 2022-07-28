On Friday, August 5, as others may be wondering what they’re doing for the weekend, around 30 bicyclists plus support and gear personnel, many who are Veterans, will join the Southern Route in Cottage Grove, WI for the 38th Annual Heroes Ride. Their love of riding bicycles, support for our Veterans and love of The Highground are what motivates them to complete the three-day, 170 plus mile journey.
Everyone rides for a reason and riding has changed many lives. When asked why she rides in this annual event, Renee Bernard (Blister Pack/Southern Route member) shared her experience from her first year. Renee said it was a rough three-day ride and had asked herself often “why am I doing this.” Her reason came to her as she arrived at The Highground and rode past flag-lined roads with many guests clapping and welcoming them. It was then that Renee said she knew she would continue to participate as long as she was able.
The Southern Route will begin their ride at 7am on August 5 at the Cottage Grove Park and Ride on exit 244. They will receive enormous encouragement along the way as they pass through Portage, Oxford, Friendship, Nekoosa, Wisconsin Rapids and Pittsville.
The Highground and the Southern Route are grateful for the support of Fort Health Care–Fort Atkinson, Next Home Success–Fort Atkinson, Epic Real Estate Group–Fort Atkinson, Church Electric, LLC.–Fort Atkinson, C & W Med Rides LLC.–Fort Atkinson, RiverStone Restaurant & Wedding/Event Center–Fort Atkinson; Creative Plastics-Palmyra–Whitewater, TVL Trucking Inc.–Whitewater, Dennis Fischer Trucking LLC–Jefferson, Munson Inc.–Glendale and many more.
The Heroes Ride is The Highground’s largest and longest running fundraiser. This event helps the organization to continue focusing on programs for Veterans and families as well as provide education for visitors to better understand the tremendous sacrifices each and every service member has made. The Highground Veterans Retreats, Family PTS Support Group, Veterans Reunions and PTSD Book Program are known to relieve burdens and soften memories for many Veterans, their families and their friends.
For their continued generous contributions and support, each registered rider and SAG personnel receives an event t-shirt, recognition for their years of participation and sponsorship funds raised followed by a celebratory meal on the plaza and a short ceremony. Please join The Highground along the flag-lined road to help welcome our riders and support personnel as they cross the finish line.
The Highground is grateful for all returning riders and looks forward to welcoming new riders every year. There is still time to join one of the routes this year. Supporters who would like to participate are encouraged to contact the route leader for the route closest to them as soon as possible. Route information and an online registration option are available at thehighgroundheroesride.com. General event questions can be directed to Bonnie Pettis at 715-743-4224 or by email to events@thehighground.us.