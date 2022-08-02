McFarland Lutheran Church is sponsoring its 5th annual Walk4Water to raise funds for fresh water wells in impoverished Uganda villages. The Walk4Water will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at the beautiful Inland Boardwalk of the Lower Yahara River Trail. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at McDaniel Park with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for students.
Participants for the 2022 walk can register at w4ki.org/w4wmcfarland. Scroll down to “Walk4Water McFarland, WI” and click on “Register Today.” Everyone is welcome!
Each new well costs $10,500. Well siting and boring is done through Water4Kids, an affiliate of the not-for-profit Hope4Kids International. The wells are always placed in regions where the current water comes from old, muddy polluted sources. The existing water sources are heavily contaminated but are an area’s only source of any water.
McFarland Lutheran through its Global Mission Committee has relationships with programs in Uganda, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Habitat for Humanity and others
Walk4Water funds will be used to dig a new well at Seme B, a village in eastern Uganda. The five-village region currently has an open pond as its only water source. The pond is in a swamp where villagers grow rice. The pond is a significant source of disease and has dried up during drought.
The annual W4W has raised funds for seven fresh water Uganda wells. The newest well was bored in Okwira earlier this year. Aboliya received its new well late last year. In prior years Sesera, Nyakesi, Pajabobi, Soni-Oruwa and Kasoka received wells.
McFarland Lutheran has close ties to the people of Sesera, Uganda. MLC’s first clean water well was established in the village and the congregation has supported multiple Sesera health, nutrition and educational programs. Sesera is always included on MLC mission trips to Uganda. The trips have been delayed in recent years by the pandemic but a group of MLC members hope to visit Uganda later this year. Hundreds of clothing articles, school supplies and personal hygiene items are stored and waiting to be taken to Uganda by church members.
Gudrun Sindermann, this year’s W4W chair, summed up MLC’s work to bring clean water to Uganda villages. “Seeing the horribly polluted water sources of rural Ugandan villages first hand was life altering for me. It is difficult to imagine not having clean, safe water readily available. It is so wonderful having the McFarland community and local businesses supporting our Walk4Water. We have raised money to drill seven sustaining wells that are serving thousands of people. We invite everyone to join us on September 24th at McDaniel Park or make an on-line pledge so we can continue this effort. Safe water is a basic necessity and the new wells bring immense joy to the Ugandan people.”
All of the fresh water wells are located at rural villages where women and children previously had to walk up to three miles each day to get water from polluted open-air sources.