McFarland Lutheran Church is sponsoring its 5th annual Walk4Water to raise funds for fresh water wells in impoverished Uganda villages. The Walk4Water will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at the beautiful Inland Boardwalk of the Lower Yahara River Trail. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at McDaniel Park with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for students.

Participants for the 2022 walk can register at w4ki.org/w4wmcfarland. Scroll down to “Walk4Water McFarland, WI” and click on “Register Today.” Everyone is welcome!