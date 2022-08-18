Anton Saucedo earns Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Troop 148 is please to announce that Anton Saucedo has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

 Courtesy of Jim Colgrove

Boy Scout Troop 148 is please to announce that Anton Saucedo has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Boy Scout Troop 148 member Anton Saucedo, son of Arthur and Jennifer Saucedo achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Court of Honor will be held on Sunday August 7th at 3pm at the Methodist Church. Anton is a 4th generation scout, and 3rd generation Eagle Scout in his family.