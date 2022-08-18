Boy Scout Troop 148 is please to announce that Anton Saucedo has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Boy Scout Troop 148 member Anton Saucedo, son of Arthur and Jennifer Saucedo achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Court of Honor will be held on Sunday August 7th at 3pm at the Methodist Church. Anton is a 4th generation scout, and 3rd generation Eagle Scout in his family.
Anton began scouting in 2010 with Pack 136. He has acquired many memorable skills and experiences that will be taken with him through life. Anton led the troop as a scribe, and served as Patrol Leader, and Senior Patrol Leader. One of Anton’s favorite experiences from scouting was completing the mile swim. Something that started as a spontaneous act of curiosity and adventure. turned into a recurring activity at camps later in his scouting career. Anton also earned his NRA pro-marksman medal.
Anton participated in numerous volunteer opportunities, including work at the L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills. Anton’s Eagle Project, built upon this volunteer work, by helping to build the Wallace Park story walk in Lake Mills. He, with the help of scouts and volunteers, constructed and installed the trailhead kiosk on site today. The project took 3 work days and 1 installation day on top of purchasing the materials and many meetings with library representative Gerard Saylor. Weather caused concern when the sign was installed in December, but the snow held up and left for a smooth and quick installation that day.
Anton is very thankful for all of the leaders, volunteers, and scouts that made his scouting journey memorable. He looks forward to applying all that he has learned as he begins his college career at UW-Whitewater in the fall.
A court of honor was held Aug. 7 at the United Methodist Church 271 E. Prospect St. Lake Mills.