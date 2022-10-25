CAMBRIDGE Area artists open their studios during annual Earth Wood and Fire tour through Cambridge, Lake Mills By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email Oct 25, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Artists in Cambridge, Lake Mills, Deerfield, Jefferson and Johnson Creek opened up their studios last weekend for the annual Earth Wood and Fire Artist Tour, organized by the Cambridge Arts Council. The tour allows visitors to check out an artist's place of work, learn about the process, meet the artist in-person and purchase work directly from a creator. This is the 23rd year of the tour and included 14 different artists displaying pottery, woodworking, prints, fine art, jewelry, paintings and more. The tour was Oct. 22 and 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Anna's Pizza to close for undetermined amount of time Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie In Waunakee, group vocally opposed to school referendum Football: Warriors blast Sheboygan North in WIAA Division 1 playoff opener Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin