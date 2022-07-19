Pictured are Officer and K9 handler Anthony Koratko, K9 Larz (retired); Jason Simac, Country Financial representative and new K9 handler officer Matt O’Brien. Larz was retired around the first of the year and this donation is going to kick off their capital campaign for a new pup. The plan is to have the new pup in service by year-end.
Country Financial Representative Jason Simac donated $1,500 toward the Cottage Grove Police Department as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used to add a new K-9 to their team. The current department K-9 Larz was retired after 9 years of service to the department.
“We are so pleased to support our local police department and local community,” said Simac.
Country Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.