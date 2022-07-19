K9 donation
Pictured are Officer and K9 handler Anthony Koratko, K9 Larz (retired); Jason Simac, Country Financial representative and new K9 handler officer Matt O’Brien. Larz was retired around the first of the year and this donation is going to kick off their capital campaign for a new pup. The plan is to have the new pup in service by year-end.

 Courtesy of Country Financial

Country Financial Representative Jason Simac donated $1,500 toward the Cottage Grove Police Department as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used to add a new K-9 to their team. The current department K-9 Larz was retired after 9 years of service to the department.

“We are so pleased to support our local police department and local community,” said Simac.