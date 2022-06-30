The GROW Cooperative which consists of the Cambridge, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, and Wisconsin Heights School Districts were awarded a $264,000 Workforce Innovation Grant to foster a “grow your own” program to develop teachers using a multi-layered approach at a ceremony at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore on Thursday, June 23.
The GROW Cooperative school districts, a group of four rural school districts, are facing a teacher shortage that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. GROW proposed a “grow our own’’ teachers model using a multi-layered approach that begins with current high school students and continues through college matriculation. When the program is in place high school students will have the opportunity to take up to 12 credits through UW-Whitewater while also being mentored by classroom teachers at the grade level or subject area they are interested in teaching. Each district will offer a $1000 scholarship to support a senior intending to major in Education. Ten — $2000 scholarships will be available annually to college students (freshman and sophomores) who intend to major in education. Then when students are admitted to Schools of Education, they may apply for $10000 scholarships to support their degree completion. In return, scholarship recipients agree to apply and interview at GROW districts. If hired, they will commit to teaching for three years in a GROW district. GROW will use grant funds to provide seed money to launch this program; while grant funds are being expended, GROW districts will make twice yearly deposits in a savings account to sustain the program past the grant period. GROW will address the teacher shortage, a significant workforce issue that has ramifications across all career pathways.
“Cambridge School will benefit greatly from this ‘grow your own” program to develop our talent pipeline. This proactive approach aims to solve the wicked challenges facing the teacher shortage in our workforce. Nothings could be better than potentially supporting our own Cambridge students to return as classroom teachers in the future!, remarked Marggie Banker, superintendent of Cambridge schools.