Remax award

Pictured with Zastrow’s fourth grade class are: Allen Zehren, Cortney Zehren, Gabbie Zastrow, and Adriane Stuebs and Erika Haar with RE/MAX Shine.

 Adriane Stuebs

Jefferson County, WI - Gabbie Zastrow recently received the inaugural “We Think You Shine” award for her selflessness, volunteerism and all around positivity. Cortney

Zehren nominated Zastrow noting the many hours she volunteers in the classroom at St. Paul’s school in Lake Mills pouring time and love into all the students she interacts with. On Fridays, Zastrow provides a dish for the teachers and pastors for Chapel.