Jefferson County, WI - Gabbie Zastrow recently received the inaugural “We Think You Shine” award for her selflessness, volunteerism and all around positivity. Cortney
Zehren nominated Zastrow noting the many hours she volunteers in the classroom at St. Paul’s school in Lake Mills pouring time and love into all the students she interacts with. On Fridays, Zastrow provides a dish for the teachers and pastors for Chapel.
Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Zastrow offers to watch two other teachers' children after school so they have time to decompress after their day.
“Gabbie is always the first to ask how you're doing and is ready to encourage you at any point when you are feeling down,” notes Zehren. “Gabbie gives so much to everyone around her, I am honored to call her a friend!”
In a world filled with platforms to voice negativity, the RE/MAX Shine agency wanted to use their voice to lift others up. By highlighting the good things people are doing via the “We Think You Shine” award they hope to get back to the heart of what it means to be a true community-its people.
“We are always searching for opportunities to spread positivity,” said Adriane Stuebs, RE/MAX Shine Broker/Owner. “The ‘We Think You Shine’ award allows us to do just that by recognizing people whose amazing service to others may get overlooked.”