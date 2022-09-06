Cambridge High School alum Katherine Simdon (left) sells a piece of art to benefit a current fundraiser to help buy equipment and medical supplies for Ukrainian defense forces, amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
An art exhibition created by two Cambridge High School alumni to fundraise for the Ukrainian defense effort kicked off this weekend, and runs until Sept. 24.
Kyrylo Beskorovayny, “Ky,” was one of four exchange students to live in Cambridge in 2011 for a year-long residency, as part of the Future Leaders Exchange Program.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ky began fundraising for medical supplies to support his hometown of Chernihiv, in the northern part of Ukraine. Ky teamed up with former CHS classmate Augie McGinnity-Wake of Cambridge to fundraise stateside, and the pair has raised more than $10,000.
Two CHS alumni, Augie McGinnity-Wake and Katherine Simdon, have organized an art exhibition to fundraise locally for Ky, by showing and selling the work of both Wisconsin and Ukrainian artists.
The goal of the art show, McGinnity-Wake said, is to keep the Ukrainian defense effort top of mind for Wisconsin communities.
“Overall there has been a decline in interest or urgency toward the cause” in the U.S., McGinnity-Wake said. “(There is) so much going on in the world right now.”
“I was trying to think through some more out of the box ways to continue to raise some money…Katherine is good friends with Ky, I had this general concept in my head, but Katherine and Ky were able to bring it to life,” he continued.
Simdon is a CHS graduate, and a professional artist who was based for a long time in Cambridge, before opening a gallery in Stoughton. Simdon and McGinnity-Wake built friendships with Ky during his exchange year, and kept in touch for more than 10 years.
The exhibition kicked off on Sept. 2 with a gathering at the studio in Stoughton.
The art show will feature the art of both Wisconsin artists and Ukrainian artists, lined up to share their work by Ky. 45% of the funds raised will benefit the Ukrainian war effort, 45% of funds will go directly to artists, and 10% will go to Simdon’s gallery.
The proceeds of the project will specifically go toward purchasing eight walkie-talkies, two drones, a monocular or scope, and 50 tourniquets, Ky’s next most urgent fundraising needs.
The art show will be on display at 130 E. Main Street in Stoughton until Sept. 24.
To donate directly to Ky, people can send money over PayPal to Ky at kirilbeskorovayny@gmail.com, or on Venmo to McGinnity-Wake at @augie-mcginnity-wake.