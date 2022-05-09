MILTON 13, MOUNT HOREB 2

Milton;321;106;—;13;13;0

Mount Horeb;110;000;—;2;6;1

Leading hitters—Mil: G. Kilen 3x3 (2B), J. Bundy 3x3 (HR), O. Holcomb 2x2 (2B), J. Campion (3B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: T. Jones (W, 3-5-2-2-1-1), K. Desormeau (2-0-0-0-0-1), A. Maenner (1-1-0-0-0-1); MH: W. Denu (L, 2-4-5-4-3-1), K. Preimesberger (2-3-2-2-2-2), O. Schmit (2-6-6-6-2-2).

MILTON 8, WAUNAKEE 1

Milton;103;003;1;—;8;10;1

Waunakee;000;100;0;—;1;4;3

Leading hitters—M: H. Reed 3x3 (2B), Knoble 2x4 (2B), Gwen Baker 2x4.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Baker (W, 7-4-1-1-15-0); W: Lauryn Paul (L, 7-10-8-5-2-4).