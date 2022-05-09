Milton baseball and softball jbarry jbarry Author email May 9, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON 13, MOUNT HOREB 2Milton;321;106;—;13;13;0Mount Horeb;110;000;—;2;6;1Leading hitters—Mil: G. Kilen 3x3 (2B), J. Bundy 3x3 (HR), O. Holcomb 2x2 (2B), J. Campion (3B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: T. Jones (W, 3-5-2-2-1-1), K. Desormeau (2-0-0-0-0-1), A. Maenner (1-1-0-0-0-1); MH: W. Denu (L, 2-4-5-4-3-1), K. Preimesberger (2-3-2-2-2-2), O. Schmit (2-6-6-6-2-2).MILTON 8, WAUNAKEE 1Milton;103;003;1;—;8;10;1Waunakee;000;100;0;—;1;4;3Leading hitters—M: H. Reed 3x3 (2B), Knoble 2x4 (2B), Gwen Baker 2x4.Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Baker (W, 7-4-1-1-15-0); W: Lauryn Paul (L, 7-10-8-5-2-4). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jbarry Author email Follow jbarry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin