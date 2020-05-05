Milton’s sense of community during the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted on the cover of the May issue of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities The Municipality magazine. The creation of the photo was spearheaded by Erin Weberpal from Don’t Blink Photography with facilitation from the Milton Area Chamberof Commerce (MACC).
“A local photographer and fellow MACC member, Erin Weberpal from Don’t Blink Photography, reachedout to me regarding a project she wanted to create to showcase the gratitude local businesses have during this pandemic,” said MACC Executive Director Dani Stivarius. “Her vision created this beautiful piece that we are so honored to have showcased on the front page.”
"There is something really special about small town communities and the way they band together to supportone another in times like this,” said Erin Weberpal. “I'm so proud to be a part of Milton and all that it stands for. I thought this project would be the perfect way to show camaraderie between us local businesses and also thank the community for supporting us when we need it most."
Mayor Anissa Welch responded enthusiastically, "What a fabulous way to showcase the best of Milton and the values we share with all of Wisconsin. I continue to be inspired by our community and their support of our businesses and each other. We have so much to be proud of together!"
City Administrator Al Hulick added, “We are honored to have our community featured on the cover of The Municipality. This photo represents the incredible people we have in our community and the pride we take in sticking together. We are fortunate to have so many people like Erin Weberpal in our community andcouldn’t be more humbled by their willingness to share their incredible talents with us.”
The Municipality circulates to almost 10,000 local elected officials and staff in Wisconsin’s 602 cities andvillages. The May issue was originally scheduled to focus on Wisconsin’s Creative Economy but quickly pivoted to highlight how Wisconsin’s local governments have adapted to life with the pandemic. As guidance
regarding the effort to slow the spread of the virus changed through March and April before the magazine went to print, cities and villages in Wisconsin modified basic operations and ramped up services to residents. With every new emergency order or guidance received from public health organizations, City of Milton staff has adapted and found different ways to continue to be provide services in the safest way possible for staff and community members. The City of Milton continues to evaluate all aspects of City business as new information is received.
The Municipality is available to read online here: http://www.lwm-info.org/828/The-Municipality-Magazine.
