A worldwide epidemic, who would have thought.
Many closed 2019 happily as it had seemed to be a hard year for all and came into 2020 with high hopes. That this year would be one for the books, and it definitely is one to go down in history, but not for the reasons we planned for.
A global shutdown is what we have been faced with. Grocery stores emptied, schools canceled, thousands upon thousands infected, and so many unknowns.
One thing as humans we struggle with is fear, and that is looking like the number one feeling right now. While many in Milton will talk about the sadness for seniors I can’t help but feel the sadness for everyone.
The freshman won’t get to experience their full official year of high school, the sophomores won’t truly feel that half way feeling of almost making it through, juniors face the hardest year of school alone at home and might not be able to experience their junior prom, and the seniors are a whole other story.
Possibilities of virtual graduation, possible canceled graduation parties, the inability of finishing sports many started in kindergarten, missing the senior traditions we have waited a full four years to be able to do, and so much more.
It’s hard to look at this time as any sort of positive, but that’s the thing about life, it’s never easy.
So, with this time we have been given without warning, I choose to take advantage of it. I have always been someone who has struggled with many things and most of the time I am so overwhelmed and stressed.
With this time, while there are still things to be stressed out about, I have felt better than I have ever been before. I have been forced to slow down, take a step back, and focus on what truly matters in my life. And while doing that I have also been able to do things I’ve “never” had the time for.
I have been focusing on my health, taking my vitamins, and creating daily habits I was too tired to do on a regular basis.
I have been taking up new hobbies and finding passions I never knew I had. I have been reading, listening, and creating more than ever before. I am starting to reach the point where I live every day to the fullest that I can instead of just living another day.
How crazy to be able to start to achieve these things that many spend their whole lives practicing. As scary and shocking that this time is, I choose to embrace the time being given and I encourage anyone and everyone to do the same.
I hold my loved ones tighter (well metaphorically speaking, 6 feet apart always right!), listen to what my soul needs and cherish each and every moment I can because things can be taken away from you without warning.
That is something we all have had to come to terms with lately. I also have realized that during this time especially, to spread any kindness and love I can. We all are feeling the same way and the only way we can get through this is together.
So please, spread kindness, wash your hands, stay inside and remember that this isn’t permanent. Choose yourselves during this time, and by doing so you are helping yourselves and others. We will get through this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.