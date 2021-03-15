Healthy living runs in my blood. I grew up surrounded by a family of chiropractors and nurses, believing that Western and naturopathic medicine were intended to complement each other, not compete with one another. My older brother has been an athlete his entire life, supplementing with herbs and minerals to boost his performance. He was the first to introduce me to “health food,” and I’ll forever blame him for my addiction to blue corn tortilla chips. I went on to work in healthcare, became a yoga instructor and as of recently, became a “flexitarian.” I am often (lovingly) referred to as a “tree hugger” by friends and family. So, it comes as no surprise that when you walk into my home or office, you may raise your eyebrow at a few things.
Optimal health is about much more than the numbers on a scale and there are so many small things that increase wellness without much effort at all. These are some of my favorite things:
Exercise Ball: While I never preach wellness from a pedestal, I will most definitely coach it atop an exercise ball. Beyond workouts, they make an excellent desk chair. Referred to as “active sitting,” these chairs force constant adjustments and claims say they increase posture and core strength.
Anti-Fatigue Mat: Doing the dishes never felt so good. OK, all jokes aside, these rug alternatives are great for the kitchen, laundry room and a standing desk area. Designed to reduce stress on the legs and feet, anti-fatigue mats have been proven to be beneficial (EHS, 2012).
Foam Roller: These come in a variety of shapes and sizes and none better than the other. Foam rollers are all about personal preference. Ease a sore back, increase your ROM (range of motion) and tackle other ailments with these handy tools. Not sure what to do? Check out this FYI: https://www.healthline.com/health/fitness-exercise/foam-rolling-how-to#If-youre-a-foam-rolling-newbie,-dont-worry-heres-how-to-do-it
Acupressure Mat: No, these things are not torture devices but they are a good alternative when the benefits of massage are not possible. There’s limited research available but studies suggest they can help with everything from labor and delivery to getting a better night’s rest. Perk: you can use these mats laying down, standing up, seated or even under your hands or knees.
Massage Ball: Massage balls are a great self-massage tool and again, the size, texture and shape is all about your personal preference. One of my favorite mindless activities is rolling one (or a tennis ball) under my feet while I’m working or watching TV. Lazy health benefits are my favorite!
Scalp Massager & Exfoliator: If you don’t know what a scalp massager is, you’re missing out. They’re super cheap and offer an instant relaxation effect, I hand these out like tic-tacs. A scalp exfoliator is one of my newer purchases but it looked cool and made sense, so I tried it. My family is hooked, it has a permanent place in the shower and our scalps have never felt so clean.
Silicone Cupping: Michael Phelps made cupping a household conversation when he showed off his circular cupping marks but it’s something that’s been around for centuries. Locally, you can even add cupping on to a standard massage. For home use, there are tons of silicone and rubber options where all you do is squeeze and stick them on to reap the benefits.
If you’ve ever heard someone say, “You don’t know how GOOD healthy FEELS,” believe them. I cannot stress that enough — it’s a game changer. Our bodies were designed to move and function, free of pain. We are intended to sleep well and wake feeling refreshed and optimistically happy. Life is meant to be ENJOYED so go ahead and take the small tools that make it easier.
