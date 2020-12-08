Sometimes coming up with good gift ideas seems impossible.
Gadgets are gifts (for guys or gals) that can be both fun and practical.
Dave Warren, owner of Dave’s Ace Hardware, introduced me to some of the newer products on the market that I didn’t even know existed. Some are more expensive than others. If you’re having trouble finding a gift for Dad, your siblings might be in the same situation and eager to share the cost of a gift –especially if it involves you taking care of everything from going to the store to gift wrapping.
Little Giant Velocity
You might not think to look for a gift in the ladder aisle. And, before Friday, I could not remember a time when I was interested in what a ladder could do. Then, right in aisle, Dave demonstrated the Little Giant Velocity. It’s designed to be adjustable and 20% lighter than other ladders. Dave showed me it could be an A-Frame or an extension ladder. In a 90-degree angle, it can even get close to the wall. When he made one side of the ladder shorter than the other, I got a nervous but he explained that’s for uneven surfaces like steps. Last but not least, he said the Little Giant can be taken a part to make two scaffold trestles. (Trestle brackets and work plank are sold separately.) Dave adjusted the 17-foot ladder from one function to another so quickly, I should have timed him.
Nix Mini 2
Our second stop was the paint counter, where there’s a color sensor device called the Nix Mini 2 that when used with an app can match more than 100,000 paint colors. Scan any surface like fabric, plastic, tile and more. Get instant in-app paint matches to popular brands and collections.
Wireless TV Listener
This next device can eliminate a lot of yelling at home. Maybe it’s your mom or your sister or your husband, chances are someone you know likes to watch TV at a very high volume. Introduce that person to a Geemarc CL7350 Opti Wireless TV Listener. They can listen to their ears’ content with two audio channels, tone and balance control, and adjustable volume of up to 125dB.
IllumniBowl
Night lights are handy to have and you may already have several, but do you have a motion-activated toilet night light? The Original IllumniBowl will make your toilet bowl glow when you walk into the bathroom. It’s motion-activated and light-sensitive so it will only turn on in the dark. Set your IllumiBowl to one color or rotate (red, orange, green, teal, blue, purple, pink, white or any shade in between). Tis the season and this might be the inspiration you need for nighttime potty training if you have a toddler. Either way, you’ll be good to go.
eTape16
Tape measures are simple enough to use, right? Or, maybe you find yourself questioning if you read the tape right. If that describes you and you do a lot of measuring, go digital with eTape16.
Milwaukee Packout
Continuing with the theme of tools, the Milwaukee Packout is a modular storage solution that includes tool boxes, organizers, totes and bags. Stack, interlock, extend the handle and roll away.
Essential Electronics Toolkit
If fixing electronic devices is of interest, there’s a tool kit just for that.
“For somebody who wants to fix their own broken cell phone or electronics,” Dave said, “we sell toolkits that have the special little tools for taking a part stuff.”
The Essential Electronics Toolkit from iFixit includes bits and precision tools for repairs like screen and battery swaps. Step-by-step guides showing how to fix things are available free of charge at www.ifixit.com. Popular fix-it guide categories include Mac, PC, tablet, game console, phones, android, car and truck, and camera. The mission of iFixit is to make repair accessible and easy for as many people around the world as possible.
EGO POWER+
If you’re looking for a big gift or if you’re going together on a gift for someone or you want to add something to your wish list, consider the EGO POWER+ 2-Stage Snow Blower, powered by two 56-volt lithium batteries.
This black and green machine boasts it has the power and performance of gas without the noise, fuss and fumes.
If your driveway can hold 18 cars and there’s 8 inches of snow, Dave said the EGO POWER+ machine will do the job with one battery charge. “It also charges really fast,” he added.
A smaller model that’s single-stage will throw the snow 35 feet.
“It’s not just for an inch of snow,” Dave emphasized it will clear 8, 9 inches of snow.
Other power tools from EGO POWER+ include mowers and chain saws. They all use the same size battery.
Temperature controller and instant read thermometers
Dave’s ACE sells a lot of grills. The store also has a variety of accessories like The Flame Boss temperature controller.
“I love these things,” Dave said. “If you’ve got a charcoal grill like a Big Green Egg or a kamado-style grill, this thing hooks on to the grill and has a little fan that mounts on the bottom of it.”
With the help of a phone app, you can control the heat by slowing or speeding up the fan.
Less expensive are instant read thermometers.
“For anybody that’s a grill person, you really have to have an instant read thermometer,” he said.
Practical gadgets
Some gadgets are maybe more practical than they are cool.
For instance DieHard has a lithium-ion Power Pack and Jump Starter that fits in a glove box.
When you lock yourself out of the house, you’ll be glad you have the KeySafe Slimline from Kidde to keep a spare key attached to the side of the house. Use what real estate agents use and change the code as you need to.
Last, but not least, near the checkout counter, there are infrared thermometers. Temperatures can be taken at a distance of 1 to 2 inches without touching the surface of the forehead. If you haven’t already purchased one in 2020, there’s still time.
