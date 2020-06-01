Making the best out of situations over which we have no control is an important life lesson we have all been mastering over the past couple of months. This week, the Milton High School Administrators and Staff taught the Class of 2020 and their families what can happen when we take what we are given and make the best of it.
Members of the MHS Class of 2020 were given the opportunity to accept their diplomas in front of their parents at an extremely well organized, thought out, memorable diploma presentation this past week. Warm greetings from properly spaced staff in Red Hawk masks, Pomp and Circumstance playing, a festively decorated stage and plenty of photo opportunities were all part of the experience. 250+ chairs set up, each with a graduating senior’s picture, was an extra special touch.
Mr. Bilhorn and his MHS staff demonstrated that they truly care about our seniors and were as heartbroken as we were that they were unable to have a traditional graduation ceremony. The time and attention to detail that went into this diploma presentation showed their sincere desire to honor these young people well. We could not have asked for more. These people are what make the Milton School District what it is - a great place for kids.
MHS Staff - I am grateful to you all. We got the chance to honor our son and celebrate his accomplishments. My heart is full. Thank you.
Rick and Angela Mullen
Milton WI
