Unfortunately, today’s political mess has been absorbed locally. And we can’t ignore that we have an individual running for school board who has outspokenly aligned herself with platforms that I believe target and divide people. Now is NOT the time to select Leslie Hubert to lead decision making efforts for our schools, our tax dollars, and represent and celebrate the wonderfully diverse needs of Milton teachers, staff, students, and their families.
Mrs. Hubert is entitled to her freedoms, including how she spends her time and who she votes for. But more relevant is the evidence of what she stands for and the types of policies she supports. Hubert served as a Deputy Field Organizer for the Republican Party of Wisconsin and has hopelessly devoted her voice, energy, and resources by organizing rallies and events for Mike Pence and Donald Trump. Frankly, I may not give a damn in regular times, but as we know, these times are extraordinary.
If elected, Hubert will need to make contributions based on facts she refuses to acknowledge, carry fiscal responsibilities that may not align with her personal opinions, and will need to hear the concerns of individuals who are unlike herself. At times, her values will be under threat, and she will be charged to make difficult decisions based on the people she has agreed to support. I don’t trust Hubert is capable of this. She remains devoted to a failing political ideology, which she continues to share on her social media profiles and in news articles. I fear she would be a danger to our kids’ future and the advancement of Milton’s education community.
I have expressed my concerns and asked questions to Mrs. Hubert on her election Facebook page. And although I appreciated her “safe” response, her supporters couldn’t help but come after me with volatile attacks, which she later deleted. At the same time, others came to her defense by making personal threats against me. When we seek to find out information, is this the type of mob mentality that may influence her decision making in our schools and for our children? I hope not.
Milton schools deserve someone hopeful, trusted, and transparent. A person who can review facts without bias and be accountable for their choices. Although I admire her determination to run for school board, I don’t believe she is the right person to represent our district and families.
Lindsay Hergert
