The DeForest American Legion Auxiliary Unit 348 is pleased to announce its 2022 Poppy Princess Sophia Payne. Sophia is 5 yrs old and will start kindergarten in the fall. Sophia, a Junior Auxiliary member for the past 4 years is the Great-granddaugher of long time active DeForest Legion/Auxiliary-members Daniel and Jean Payne. Daniel proudly served our country in the US Air Force 8 yrs (‘56-63’) Sophia’s Grandmother Dawn Cimaroli is the incoming Auxiliary president.
Sophia will visit numerous sites around DeForest during Memorial Day weekend where the Auxiliary and Legion members will be participating in the annual Poppy Drive. She will also be at the Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park on Monday, May 30, where she will hep collect donations for Veterans. The ceremony begins at 11:45 a.m.
American Legion Auxiliary members have participated in the Poppy Program since 1921. The poppy is a visual image of the sacrifice of the service made by our Veterans who gave it all. On Memorial Day, millions of red crepe paper poppies - all hand made by veterans as a part of their therapeutic rehabilitation- are distributed across the country in exchange for donations that go directly to assist Veterans in our communities. Look for Sophia, the Poppy Princess, next weekend and consider making a donation to honor the sacrifice of our Veterans. Wear you Poppy proudly because our community remembers and honors our Veterans.