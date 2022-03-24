Winnowings

10 Years AgoMarch 22, 2012
T.J., Dane County’s search and rescue canine, visited children at Peace Lutheran last Friday. Deputy Tony Enger, a seven-year veteran with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, spoke about T.J. and put him through the paces in an outdoor demonstration.
A Culinary Evening cooking event took place on March 18 at the Round Table in Sun Prairie. More than 200 people attended the event, sponsored by The Star, which raised more than $800 for the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Building Fund.
On Friday, March 30, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School eighth grade student Christopher Zuelsdorf will represent Sun Prairie in the statewide geography bee, to be held at the American Family Insurance Headquarters in Madison.
The U.S. Navy Band concert on March 17 was a huge success, with every seat filled in the high school’s Performing Arts Center. Pictured in this issue, Chief Musician Courtney Williams lent his deep vocals to perform “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Williams was recently named the Voice of the Navy.
The Frozen Dreams Ice Show was held at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, located next to the Prairie Athletic Club on Saturday, March 17. The show featured national, world and Olympic level skaters along with local skaters. The event raised funds for a future new ice arena.
25 Years AgoMarch 27, 1997
Sun Prairie Mayor JoAnn Orfan has outraised and outspent her challenger, Third District Alderman Herb Crawford, in the race for the April 1 election to pick Sun Prairie’s new mayor.
While voicing disapproval over the renovation of the Weisensel Building, members of the city council’s committee of the whole on Monday gave tentative approval to an ordinance that would empower the city to establish historic districts. If approved, the city could oversee historic renovation projects.
The Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt will also be a hunt for prizes and pizzas, thanks to a donation from Pizza Hut in Sun Prairie, in addition to prizes and candy donated from Wal-Mart.
WEDDING: Kristine Kissinger and Kirk Van Metre, Dec. 28.
BIRTHS: Girls to Alan and Justine Mascari, March 17; Joe and Darla Srb, March 13; Theresa and Matt Silbernagel, March 20. A boy to Greg and Jane Feiner, March 14.
DEATHS: Raymond V. Haakenson, 69, March 18. Kenneth Helgeland, 84, March 18. Ernst “Ernie” Helwig, 74, March 19. Geraldine Klubertanz, 72, March 21. Jerry J. Marcy, 40, March 17. Frances B. Mayhew, 77, March 17. Robert E. Smith, Sr., 78, March 18. Kathleen Gunville “Tabby” Tobin, 50, March 18.
50 Years AgoMarch 30, 1972
Four hundred people came to the school board meeting on Monday. The majority were apparently opposed to the curriculum cuts.
John Boehnen was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award by the Jaycees.
Vandals tossed rocks through the windows of seven business places early Sunday morning.
A big election turn-out is expected Tuesday. In the local races, Louis Blaser and JoAnn Orfan are unopposed in their wards. In Ward 2 there is a contest between Robert Schaben and Jerome Hotmar. In Ward 3 there is a race between Charles Haselow and Harland Osbourne.
Mike McCoy of the Packers was the guest speaker at the Jaycees annual banquet.
A feature story tells of the Easter egg decorating hobby of Mr. Edwin Schultz of DeForest.
Mary Walch will be 103 years old on May 3. She has 19 grandchildren and over 80 great grandchildren.
In Tuesday’s election, Sun Prairie citizens will be asked whether it is a good idea to limit apartments in the city to 50 percent of the total homes. A referendum on sidewalk construction will also be a part of Tuesday’s election.
WEDDING: Cathy S. Nelson and Daniel D. Mautz, Jan. 29.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Hall, March 20.
DEATHS: Charles Schuster, 80, March 24. Kenneth F. Houle, 63, March 26. Charles Starker, 89, March 22. Harold C. Johnson, 54, March 24.
75 Years AgoMarch 27, 1947
In “The Notebook” column, Hazel Murphy Sullivan calls attention to the interesting history that Guro Bjornson (Gertrud Burnson), author of “Spring Blizzard,” featured in the March “Women’s Day” magazine, was born and raised about five miles northwest of Sun Prairie, near Highway N. In the story, there are many references to people and places in this locale. As a child, Miss Bjornson was sometimes known by her nickname of “Shakespeare” because of her ability to quote from that writer and others. She graduated from DeForest High School in 1913 and first became a teacher, but later she took up nursing and became the first Dane County public nurse in 1920.
Orville Scheuerell was chosen acting commander of the new V.F.W. organization in the county.
Sun Prairie won six A ratings in the league forensic contest. The winners were Robert Lahr, John Walker, Eugene Krause, Mary Zwicky, George Kronke and Mary Krajco.
Mr. and Mrs. Everett McCoy celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary March 22.
Dr. J.C.K. Preus, grandson of the first resident pastor of Spring Prairie Church, will preach for the dedication of new windows and light fixtures at the church next Sunday.
“Little Women” will be presented by the senior class on April 25.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Orville Scheuerell, March 19.
DEATHS: Charles C. Marek, 65, Friday. Nora Noyes Philpot, 77, March 8.
100 Years AgoMarch 30, 1922
A milking machine, called “Sanitary Milkmaid” is advertised in this issue. $175 with electric power, $195 with gasoline power.
Mr. Fred Tester will open his new Soda Fountain on Saturday. It will make his place one of the finest and best equipped ice cream parlors to be found in this part of the state.
It is expected that by June 15 every town in Wisconsin will have a sign at its edge announcing the name of the village or city.
The opening dance of the summer season will be held at Angell Park on April 17.
A baby clinic will be held at city hall on Friday afternoon. Dr. Smiley Blanton will lecture on “The Management and Training of the Nervous Child.” After the lecture, the doctor will meet with individuals concerning speech defects and nervousness.
In the South Pierceville area, it is reported that automobiles are few and far between on these roads, but those who do go, must be pulled out of the mud.
125 Years AgoMarch 25, 1897
A World’s Fair is to be held in Stockholm, Sweden.
Knud K. was given 20 days in the county jail in default of a fine of $2 and costs. He was picked out of the gutter by Marshall Kanouse the previous day and taken to the lockup. The next morning, he pleaded guilty to the charge of drunk and disorderly conduct.
The W.C.T.U. will meet at the Methodist church Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock.
Postmaster W.N. Mosel advertises that there are six unclaimed letters at the post office.
All teachers are encouraged to attend the Teachers’ Institute in DeForest March 31.
J.M. Batz in the Farmers and Merchants Bank offers real estate for sale in middle Georgia, where he says good crops can be grown and a home can be built for $250. If you wish to better your condition, go to the sunny south.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. John Bednar on Sunday, March 21.