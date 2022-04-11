The Deerfield School Board took the next step toward a building referendum at an April 11 special meeting.
The board unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Vogel Bros. Building Company for pre-referendum and post-referendum construction management services.
Vogel Bros. will start by working alongside an architectural firm to help shape how community feedback is gathered in advance of a referendum. Superintendent Michelle Jensen has emphasized that feedback is pivotal as the district looks to remodel or possibly replace its aging middle-high school and possibly expand and remodel elementary schools.
Jensen explained that the district has a longstanding relationship with Vogel Bros., dating back to the early 2000s. As it moves forward with soliciting bids from architectural firms, Jensen said it’s bringing Vogel Bros. into the process from the very beginning. She said the firm has a good understanding of the district and what’s possible for any capital improvement projects.
“We have been in constant communication with Vogel Bros. who has been our construction management company for several years, actually starting back to the elementary school, which is about two decades old now,” Jensen said.
The letter of intent proposes a fee of 1.5% of the cost of the work, not exceed $5,000. This, according to Jensen, was a very generous offer, as she said a district could expect closer to a 2% fee for similar services.
Vogel Bros. President Peter Vogel, has lived in the Deerfield community for 32 years and raised two now grown children in the district. After the board approved the letter of intent, Vogel said his entire team was “very excited and super committed” as well as “honored” to serve the district again.
“We plan on being here and supporting what we believe is a fantastic district,” Vogel said. “We have a long history, and I think that creates a lot of opportunity for the district to leverage that knowledge and having the owner of the company in your district. We will certainly be able to put our best foot forward.”
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.