CAMBRIDGE
Library Events
The Cambridge Library is hosting many different events in the upcoming weeks.
Story time will be on Friday, Nov. 19. The theme is Dinovember.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, the library will be hosting Thanksgiving Bingo from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Prizes will be items for the Thanksgiving table.
Friday Flicks will be on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room showing Queen Bees movie. Guests are asked to follow safety guidelines.
Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery/Pick Up
Utica Bar is offering free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need this year. They will be available for pick up or delivery for residents of the Cambridge, Deerfield, Stoughton and Edgerton areas. To reserve a meal, call the bar at (608) 423-3255 by Tuesday, Nov. 23 to let them know how many meals are needed for either adult or child meals, time of pick up or delivery and address if being delivered. Pick up will happen at Utica Bar on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery will happen the same day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through the half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. There will be a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors. This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
Dec. 7: Lake Country Club Holiday Luncheon
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization will have its Holiday Luncheon at The Stagecoach Inn, just south of Fort Atkinson, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. Cost is $20. Call Chris Gardenier (608) 423-3424 or Betty Reay (608) 509-5187 to make a reservation. Those interested in playing cards may come at 10 a.m. or join the event in the afternoon at 1 p.m. Don’t forget the book exchange to share or connect with a new read and/or to wear holiday jewelry/attire.
DEERFIELD
Nov. 20: Family Bingo Night
The Deerfield Community Center is hosting Family Bingo Night on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Deerfield High School. The event will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cards cost $5 each, and raffle tickets will be $1 each, 10 for $5 or a wingspan for $10. There will be a full concession stand with hot dogs, sandwiches, candy, popcorn, treats, drinks and more. Doors and the concession stand open at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry and the Holiday Food Basket Programs. Space is limited to the first 150 people. For more information or to make a donation to the event, contact info@dccenter.org.
December: Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest
The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is a yearly event that is open to any area residents with a Deerfield mailing address. All participants need to do is decorate the exterior of their home for the holidays and register their address in order to be part of the contest. In addition to lifelong bragging rights, there are also cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. NEW IN 2021: There will be an interactive display category for homes with flashing light displays that pictures alone can’t do justice. All entries that give permission will be photographed and posted on the Facebook page for community voting. There will be no in-person judges this year, so all winners will be determined by friends and neighbors. Participants can register by either signing up on the Facebook page or by contacting Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
Prizes:
- 1st place — $100
- 2nd place — $75
- 3rd place — $50
Timeline:
- December 8 — All homes registered and decorated
- December 9 — Map of registered homes published to Facebook
- December 10-12 (6-9 p.m.) — Registered homes photographed for community voting
- December 14 — Community voting begins on Facebook
- December 20 (8 p.m.) — Facebook votes are tallied
- December 21 — Winners announced via Facebook page