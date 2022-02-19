ELKHORN -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team scored 118.35 points to place fifth at the Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet at Elkhorn High School on Friday, Feb. 18.
J/C scored 31.15 in the balance beam, 28.95 in the floor exercise, a season-high 32.55 in the vault and a season-best 25.7 in the uneven bars.
Senior Eden Harstford scored an 8.5 to place fifth in the vault, also scoring a 7.1 in floor exercise, 7.5 in balance beam and 7.25 in the uneven bars, setting a PR in the discipline. Harstford was 16th in the all-around with a score of 30.35.
Junior Alex Ostopowicz scored 7.45 in the floor exercise, 7.0 in balance beam, a PR of 8.25 in vault and PR of 7.4 in the uneven bars, posting a mark of 30.1 to take 17th in the all-around.
Sophomore Summer Huebel tied for seventh with a personal-best score of 8.7 in the balance beam and scored 7.45 in floor exercise.
Junior Lauren Kopelke scored 6.95 in floor exercise, 7.95 in balance beam (good for a PR), 7.6 in vault, and 5.3 in uneven bars.
Junior Reagan Kopelke scored 6.9 in floor exercise, 6.95 in balance beam, a PR of 8.15 in vault and 5.75 in uneven bars.
"We have some tough teams in our conference, but I am proud of the girls for staying focused and doing the best that we can do," Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics coach Kayla Miller said. "We, again, set multiple PR's and came close to a team score PR. We are excited to work hard this week in preparation for sectionals."
The EagleJays compete at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional hosted by Elkhorn.