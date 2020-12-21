There’s a lot one can say about 2020. But I want to talk about the library and all the positive things that happened despite a global pandemic.
When we had to close our doors back in March and it started to look like it would be more than two weeks, the one thing I immediately started to worry about was losing the connections that we have with our patrons and the community. We worked so hard to be the place people wanted to come to because they felt comfortable, welcomed, and encouraged. I still worry about what we may have lost in the last 10 months, but I am so proud of what library staff has done to maintain connections in a virtual space. We’ve tried new ways to reach our patrons, modified popular programs, offered more online services, and even done silly photoshoots. What we’ve learned and tried during these past months will continue to be a part of our library services. We also completed a fun Milton Miles challenge which encouraged our patrons to collectively run, walk, and bike over 6,000 miles!
Furthermore, while we were closed, we were able to RFID tag over 30,000 items in a much shorter time than planned. RFID technology allows items to move quicker through checkout, check in, and delivery and works great with the library’s new self-checkout machine.
As we look ahead to the months and years to come, it was important for me to have a plan that staff and the Library Board could use to guide us in making decisions. Just like the City of Milton, we recently completed a three-year strategic plan with goals and actions to help us improve our services. We had actually started the process at the end of 2019 with a community survey but then got derailed. But as we settled into our temporary routine, and as the City was going through their strategic process, I dusted off ours. Our completed plan, which can be found on our website, will guide us in pursuing our goals of being recognized as a community asset; enhancing our level of service to ensure a fulfilling and welcoming experience for all; giving community members the access to opportunities to learn, grow, explore, and create; and to never settle and to always seek out innovation.
As part of the future, it was also important for me to revitalize our Friends of Milton Public Library. Friends groups are vital for the success of libraries and often act as an extra funding source, which is important as we face uncertainty in the years to come as a result of 2020. I wanted to give our patrons and community members the opportunity to support and feel a part of the library, but also give staff the confidence that we could pursue some of our bigger ideas, like those in our strategic plan.
One of those bigger ideas - and its progress still amazes me when I think about - is our Story Gardens. To work with the Story Gardens Committee and see it come together has been one of the highlights of the year. From the pollinator garden, to the two amazing mosaics created by local artists, to the installation of two accessible ramps, and to the raised garden beds. And things are coming together for a large gazebo/outdoor programming space that will be the centerpiece of the area and ideal for outdoor library programming and community gatherings. I’m excited to see how it will further develop in 2021.
Although 2020 did not turn out like I had planned, I’m still excited and proud about what we have been able to accomplish. I’m so thankful for Jayme, Angie, Chris, Colleen, Marijka, and Ashley, as well as those who support the library by being a part of the Library Board, Friends of Milton Public Library, and Library Foundation. And of course, our ever faithful, patient, and amazing patrons.
Bring on 2021.
