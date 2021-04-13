Spring is officially here and signs are everywhere. Bulbs have sprouted, birds are singing and we’re still flexing from winter clothes to shorts to rain gear and back again! For many, even through the April showers, the sporadic sunshine bursts bring a welcome sigh of relief. Winter is over! I’m the first to admit, I’m already planning my landscaping edits in December.
How does this translate into wellness? Let’s reflect back on the “Eight Dimensions of Wellness” we covered in January and find out.
Physical Wellness
This is the most obvious form of wellness in my opinion. It’s also the easiest to wrap your head around. Spring has unlimited opportunities to increase physical activity, here’s a quick list (with a few surprises):
● Get outside and walk with a friend (human or canine), take a hike or hop on your bike
● Raking the lawn = 350-450 calories per hour (all the bending and twisting adds to the benefit)
● Heavy yard work (digging, moving landscaping bricks) = 400-600 calories per hour
Intellectual Wellness
Creativity and acquiring new skills comes naturally if you let it. Here are a few ideas:
● Plan your vegetable garden but also learn how to freeze or can to extend your treasures all year long
● Add herbs to your plans and you’ll find endless benefits to explore
● Let your imagination flow, dream up and tackle a DIY update (new mailbox, add a deck)
Emotional Wellness
This is more than seeking and finding happiness, it’s about understanding and appreciating your emotions:
● Get active during the day and enough rest at night to promote emotional health
● Take time for yourself everyday - reflect on the happenings and how you felt (and why)
● Start all your days with a positive mindset - make happiness a choice (even when it’s difficult)
Environmental Wellness
Interacting with nature comes easily as warm weather approaches. How about adding some sustainable goals this Spring:
● Reduce waste by composting
● Educate yourself on rain harvesting
● Challenge yourself to help the bees - plant native flowers, explore beekeeping or add a bee waterer (https://www.intelligentliving.co/make-bee-waterer-help-hydrate-pollinators/ )
Social Wellness
Take this to the next level by connecting to your local community:
● Offer yard clean-up to an elderly neighbor
● Sign up and participate in a local 5K
● Volunteer a new or existing skill (https://liveunitedbr.galaxydigital.com/need/index?tag=Covid-19 is a great resource for opportunities)
Spiritual Wellness
As nature resets itself and primes for a new season of growth, why not challenge yourself to do the same?
● Examine your existing faith opportunities - take the time and prioritize what’s important to you
● Explore current events from a different perspective - set aside your opinions and use empathy to explore all angles
● Find and do what gives you a sense of purpose (time with family, task recognition, financial gain)
Occupational Wellness
Work (be it in or outside the home) is a part of daily life for all of us. Take time to find ways that increase job satisfaction or simply put a positive spin on the day to day motions:
● Make your favorite morning beverage and enjoy it on your commute
● Celebrate small victories by taking the time to tell yourself “you did it” or “good job” no matter how silly it seems
● Explore areas of growth - a project forgotten, a new goal, make friends that support your responsibilities (or share similar ones)
Financial Wellness
This is by far (in my opinion) the hardest area of wellness to achieve but it shouldn’t be that way. Even having meager means, you can still create financial wellness in your life:
● Start steps toward a budget if the task of creating one is too much - understanding your finances is step number one to wellness
● Save what you can, where you can (cut out extra gas station purchases, challenge your cable bill or swap to generic brands)
● Turn your hobby into a profitable side gig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.