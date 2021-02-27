Just a day after health officials announced a delay in vaccinating teachers across the state, SSM Health extended the opportunity to teachers in Waunakee and Sun Prairie.
On Friday, SSM Health announced that it would provide mobile, one-day, on-site vaccination clinics beginning March 2.
"We are grateful for the districts’ collaboration in developing this vaccine clinic model, which we will replicate to offer to school districts across southern Wisconsin. We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time," a press release from SSM Health stated.
SSM Health has worked with school districts across the state to offer these throughout the month of March and shared these plans with Madison Dane County Public Health.
SSM Health has enough vaccine supply to expand its vaccination efforts to school district staffs, while still prioritizing those age 65 and older.
Next week, 20 percent of SSM Health's vaccine allotment will go to educators, while the other 80 percent will be used to continue vaccinating those age 65 and older, along with other currently eligible groups.
School nursing staff will help with the school clinics, allowing SSM Health staff to continue offering vaccinations to other individuals.
The press release notes to date, SSM Health has administered more than 85,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
