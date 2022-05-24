Peg Sullivan stands before a suffrage exhibit at Cambridge’s 1906 Historic School Museum that has won a Wisconsin State Historical Society Curator’s Award. The exhibit features stories on the first 41 women to vote in Cambridge in 1920 along with information on the suffrage movement. An award ceremony and reception will be held on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge museum.
Area historical societies are kicking off their summer hours in early June, opening up their museums to visitors.
The Deerfield Historical Society will be open the first Saturday of every month for tours and visitors, beginning in June. The facility, at 4 N. Main Street, will be open June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon for walk-ins. Open houses will continue in July and August.
The Cambridge Historic School Museum will also open for the season on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will be open for walk-ins every Saturday this summer, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of September. These open houses will continue until the end of September.