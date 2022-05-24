Area historical societies are kicking off their summer hours in early June, opening up their museums to visitors. 

The Deerfield Historical Society will be open the first Saturday of every month for tours and visitors, beginning in June. The facility, at 4 N. Main Street, will be open June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon for walk-ins. Open houses will continue in July and August. 

The Cambridge Historic School Museum will also open for the season on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will be open for walk-ins every Saturday this summer, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of September. These open houses will continue until the end of September. 