Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshall Area EMS receives donations to replace worn-out furnishings

  • 1 min to read

The Marshall Public Safety Building will have some updates to its furnishing thanks to what the EMS is calling “two generous donations.”

According to a statement released by EMS Captain Lenora Borchardt Sunday, the two donations accepted by the department will go toward worn-out furnishings at the station, including bunk room mattresses used by the EMTs who stay at the station to take overnight calls.

“This outpouring of support for the department and our mission is truly gratifying and our staff will certainly appreciate the comfort of the new mattresses when taking calls overnight,” Marshall Area EMS Director Scott Allain said.

MAEMS 1

The Marshall Area EMS recently received multiple donations that will be used for updating furnishings in the Public Safety Building, including one from the Marshall Lions Club. Pictured are (l to r) Jay Deppe, Denny Kloepping, Nathan Schmid and Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain.

First was a donation from Steve Roberts at the request of his mother, Ann, a Fayetteville, Arkansas resident.

Second was a donation from the Marshall Lions Club. That donation itself was $1,000.

“The first was a generous and surprising gift from Ms. Roberts, a woman who does not reside in our district, demonstrating a random act of kindness. The second was a wonderful donation from another service agency, the Marshall Lions Club, with whom we regularly work on community projects, demonstrating the strength of our ongoing partnerships,” Allain said.

MAEMS 2

The Marshall Area EMS recently received a donation of $500 from Ann Roberts of Fayetteville, Arkansas, that will be used toward updating furnishings in the Public Safety Building. Pictured are Steve Roberts (r), who is the son of Ann Roberts, and Emilie Rabbitt. 

Allain thanked both Roberts and the Lions Club for their contributions.

Marshall EMS and the Marshall Lions Club have a history of joint projects, including health fairs, an Adopt-a-Highway section and the free weekly blood pressure and blood sugar checks at the Marshall Community Library.

Recommended for you