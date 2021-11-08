Marshall Area EMS receives donations to replace worn-out furnishings

The Marshall Area EMS recently received multiple donations that will be used for updating furnishings in the Public Safety Building, including one from the Marshall Lions Club. Pictured are (l to r) Jay Deppe, Denny Kloepping, Nathan Schmid and Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain.
The Marshall Area EMS recently received a donation of $500 from Ann Roberts of Fayetteville, Arkansas, that will be used toward updating furnishings in the Public Safety Building. Pictured are Steve Roberts (r), who is the son of Ann Roberts, and Emilie Rabbitt.
The Marshall Public Safety Building will have some updates to its furnishing thanks to what the EMS is calling “two generous donations.”
According to a statement released by EMS Captain Lenora Borchardt Sunday, the two donations accepted by the department will go toward worn-out furnishings at the station, including bunk room mattresses used by the EMTs who stay at the station to take overnight calls.
“This outpouring of support for the department and our mission is truly gratifying and our staff will certainly appreciate the comfort of the new mattresses when taking calls overnight,” Marshall Area EMS Director Scott Allain said.
First was a donation from Steve Roberts at the request of his mother, Ann, a Fayetteville, Arkansas resident.
Second was a donation from the Marshall Lions Club. That donation itself was $1,000.
“The first was a generous and surprising gift from Ms. Roberts, a woman who does not reside in our district, demonstrating a random act of kindness. The second was a wonderful donation from another service agency, the Marshall Lions Club, with whom we regularly work on community projects, demonstrating the strength of our ongoing partnerships,” Allain said.
Allain thanked both Roberts and the Lions Club for their contributions.
Marshall EMS and the Marshall Lions Club have a history of joint projects, including health fairs, an Adopt-a-Highway section and the free weekly blood pressure and blood sugar checks at the Marshall Community Library.