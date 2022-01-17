In another close dual match, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op lost to Sauk Prairie 127.15-124.55 on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
“We are hoping to get our mistakes on the beam figured out before our next dual at home against Baraboo on Tuesday, Jan. 18,” said Brittany Hoffman, the co-op’s head coach.
Maddie Kremer took first in the all-around competition, totaling 33.45. She also placed first in the uneven bars with a score of 8.22 and second in both the balance beam (8.275) and the floor exercise (8.7).
The co-op also got a first-place performance from Vivian McCollough in the vault, with her score of 8.4. Peyton Natzke’s 8.3 was good enough second in the event for Waunakee-DeForest, as Kremer tied for third with her 8.25.
Kirstin Beery also had a third-place performance in the balance beam with her 7.6.
Waunakee-DeForest was also edged in the junior varsity competition with Sauk Prairie, losing 111.4-111.0.
Natzke (6.15) took first in the uneven bars, while Brooke Yecoshenko (5.7) and Rachel Spahn (5.6) placed second and third, respectively.
Bo Everly tied for first in the vault with a score of 8.0. Beery and Trinity Gehremann tied for third with identical scores of 7.9.
In the JV balance beam event, Avery Tourdot tied for third with a 7.0, while Gehrmann (7.9) was runner-up in the floor exercise and Marina Cupp (7.7) took third.
Waunakee-DeForest heads to Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 25.