Join author Dennis McCann for a series of engaging vignettes about everything Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 15 from 6-7 p.m. at Drumlin Residences, 107 E Reynolds St. in Cottage Grove.
The Wisconsin Story: 150 People, Places, and Turning Points that Shaped the Badger State offers readers engaging vignettes about everything Wisconsin. From portraits of significant figures like Robert and Belle La Follette, Golda Meir, and Edna Ferber, to stories of important events like the Black Hawk War, 1960s campus protests, and oleo smuggling, The Wisconsin Story takes readers on a fun and informative ride all across the Badger State. Where was Calvin Coolidge's summer White House? What was the "anti-corset resolution?" And why was a cow named Ollie milked on an airplane? Award-winning newspaper columnist Dennis McCann's talent for distilling complex subjects into brief stories that pack a punch makes this collection the perfect answer to the question "what makes Wisconsin, Wisconsin?"
Dennis McCann traveled Wisconsin for the Milwaukee Journal (later Journal-Sentinel) for 25 years writing columns on state history and other subjects. He is the author of the Wisconsin Historical Society Press books Badger Boneyards, This Superior Place, and This Storied River.
The Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau offers an exciting opportunity for our historians, curators and authors to visit your community and share the stories of our great state.